Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Super Entertaining As A Warring Duo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a Gulabo Sitabo (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights 'Gulabo Sitabo' releases on Amazon Prime on June 12

The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar

The trailer released on Friday

It's here! The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo is here and Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film looks like a total entertainer. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey, aka Sitabo - a young, shrewd, not-so-well off and hot headed tenant. Big B's character is named Mirza, the titular Sitabo, who is an aged and grumpy landlord. The focal point of the film's storyline, as revealed in the ROFL Gulabo Sitabo trailer is Fatima Mahal, a run-down, dilapidated building in Lucknow, which is owned by Big B and with Ayushmann as his long-time tenant. Fatima Mahal is Gulabo's priced possession, which he eventually decides to sell off in his attempt to drive away his irritating tenants - apart from Ayushmann, actor Annu Kapoor also plays the role of a stubborn tenant.

However, Sitabo is not in favour of Gulabo selling off the house as he will be homeless then. But that doesn't stop him from bickering with Gulabo throughout the day. Eventually both Gulabo and Sitabo make multiple visits to the court as they enter a legal battle over Fatima Mahal. In the end, Sitabo suggests that Gulabo adopt him - since he's childless and he doesn't have a father. And just when we thought the trailer is about a happy ending, Gulabo shoos away Sitabo, calling him a "termite."

"Miliye Mirza se, jinhe apni haveli se beintehaa pyaar hai," Big B wrote while tweeting the trailer. "Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai," wrote Ayushmann.

Last week, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo announced that the film will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 as theatres are shut and the country is in lockdown mode.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo marks his third collaboration with Mr Bachchan after who films such as Shoebite, Piku and Pink.