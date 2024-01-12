Dunki Box Office Collection Day 22: A Look At Shah Rukh Khan's Film's Performance

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

For over three weeks, Dunki has been performing well at the box office. On day 22, the Shah Rukh Khan-led movie garnered Rs 1.15 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. In total, the film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, has minted Rs 221.77 crore at the domestic box office. Notably, Dunki not only marks the debut collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani but also features the first-ever on-screen pairing of SRK and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is also hitting the right notes with the global audience. Dunki has amassed Rs 452.87 crore worldwide, as shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on Instagram. The caption read, "The world continues to ride along in this rollercoaster journey of Dunki! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!" accompanied by hands making a heart emoji.

Explaining why it took so long for Rajkumar Hirani to collaborate with SRK, the director said: "Mai ek kahaani batata hu aapko. Mai film institute mein padhta tha. To vahan to sabka struggle yeh rehta hai ki bahar nikalke film banani hai aur banegi kaise? Producer kaun milega? Actor kaun milega? To vahan ek common room tha, kabhi kabhi hum baitheke vaha TV dekhte the. To vahan ek din ek series chal rahi thi Circus. Aur usme ek scene tha, platform pe. And I vividly till date remember. Mujhe camera angle bhi pta hai kitna tha. Aur ek monologue sa chal raha tha. [Let me tell you a story. I was studying at the film institute, and there, everyone struggled with the idea of making a film and how it would happen. Who will be the producer? Who will be the actor? There was a common room where we would sometimes sit and watch TV. One day, a series was running. There was a scene on a platform, and I vividly remember it to this day. I even remember the camera angle. There was a monologue]”

The filmmaker continued, “And there was an actor performing, who I did not know. Maine dekha, maine kaha, ‘Bada kamal ka actor hai yaar ye. Ab hum yahan se paas out honge, hamare saath Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan) thodi kaam kar lenge. To ye actor hai yaar, mai isko nazar mein rakhta hu. Mai nilkunga, aur mai isko approach karunga, aur iske saath film banayenge.' Jab tak mai nikla tab tak vo Shah Rukh Khan bahut bde star ban chuke the. To uske baad mujhe 20 saal wait karna pada. [When I saw him, I said, 'This actor is amazing. Once we pass out from here, it is not like we will get to work with Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan). This is a good actor. I'll keep an eye on him. I will approach him, and we will make a film together.' By the time I graduated, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. After that, I had to wait for 20 years."

Dunki was released in December last year. The film is jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.