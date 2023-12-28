Taapsee Pannu On Working With Dunki Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: 'This Is Too Good To Be True'

Image shared on X. (courtesy: SandipGK5140)

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in the success of her film Dunki, recently opened up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Talking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it in my list. I was like, this is too good to be true, let's just not even keep it in my list because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it.'”

Taapsee Pannu also shared that the stories that Shah Rukh Khan shared with her have been a learning experience for her. She said, “Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other. It was learning not just in front of the camera, it is learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera.”

In another video, Taapsee Pannu was asked about the first phone call she received for Dunki and what her reaction was, the actress said, "Actually thoda funny hai mere liye bhi kyunki Dunki ka call jo pehla aya tha wo Raju Sir ka hi aya tha but usey pehle kaafi jagah aa chuka tha I am being considered for this film and I am doing this film and just like any other rumour, maine kaha ye toh possible hi nahi hai. Pehli baar dhanka rumour aya mere baare mein. Chalo main yahi sun ke khush hojati hun But then I got a call from Sir. (Before Sir called me, there were rumours doing the rounds that I am being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, I thought, this isn't possible. So I was just happy that that for the first time there is a good rumour about me)."

Taapsee Pannu made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and is best-known for hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad.