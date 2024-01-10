Dunki Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Unstoppable

SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki continues its steady run at the box office. On Day 20, the film, which features SRK as Hardayal Singh Dhillon aka Hardy minted Rs 1.30 crore (across all languages), at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After its collection on the third Tuesday in theatres, the total business of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial now stands at Rs 219.27 crore, the report added. While the film is eyeing to enter Rs 250 crore club at the Indian box office, Dunki is inching closer to Rs 450 crore mark globally. The big news was announced by the official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment, which has jointly backed Dunki alongside JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy, the production house revealed that Dunki has amassed ₹447.70 crores at the global box office. The caption read, “This rollercoaster journey is winning hearts and entertaining audiences globally.”

Dunki is the heartwarming story of a group of friends who wish to go to London. In addition to SRK, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in important roles. Anil Grover, who has shared screen space with SRK in Dunki for the first time, talked about his working experience. Sharing a series of pictures with the Dunki crew, Anil Grover wrote, “Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones! Words can't describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, Shah Rukh Khan Sir and my institute, Rajkumar Hirani Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity.”

Anil Grover continued, “Privileged to have been amongst such beautiful souls, great performers - Taapsee Pannu for her unwavering support, Vicky Kaushal Bhaji for sharing nuggets of wisdom, Boman Irani Sir for his warmth and kindness, and Vikram Kochhar for always being there. The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft. Thank you to Abhijat Sir and Kanika Dhillon ma'am for creating the world that captured the emotions, and situations, and took us all on an epic journey that's now continuing to receive all the love it deserves.”

He signed off the post with these words, “Mukesh Chhabra Sir, thank you for discovering the Balli in me. Thanks to the audience for showering their love. Go watch it if you haven't yet in the theatres near you. Dunki, Grateful.”

Dunki was released last year on December 21. The film marked SRK's third release of 2023, after Pathaan and Jawan.