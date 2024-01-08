Dunki Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's Film's Performance Report

SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki continues to ride the wave of success at the box office. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film has captivated Bollywood enthusiasts. On day 18, the movie, marking the first on-screen pairing of Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan, garnered ₹4.25 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. In total, the film which also features Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, has amassed Rs 216.57 crore domestically. Red Chillies Entertainment recently shared the global box office figures on their official Instagram profile. The post shows that Dunki is also impressing international audiences and has made ₹436.40 crore worldwide. In their caption, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Dunki's Box Office streak continues with your love! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!” along with sparkles emojis.

Dunki's female lead, Taapsee Pannu recently shared an amusing anecdote about how she secured her role in the film. The actress said, "Actually thoda funny hai mere liye bhi kyunki Dunki ka call jo pehla aya tha wo Raju Sir ka hi aya tha but usey pehle kaafi jagah aa chuka tha I am being considered for this film and I am doing this film and just like any other rumour, maine kaha ye toh possible hi nahi hai. Pehli baar dhang ka rumour aya mere baare mein. Chalo main yahi sun ke khush hojati hun. [Before Sir called me, there were rumours doing the rounds that I am being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, I thought, this isn't possible. So I was just happy that that for the first time there is a good rumour about me.]”

“But then I got a call from Sir. Unhone pehle yahi kaha ke chalo media ne bata hi diya hai to maine socha main bhi phone karke bol hi dun [He called me and said that the media has already been saying it so I thought I might as well call and tell you.] Toh wo eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua [This was the only rumour that was good and turned out to be true]," Taapsee Paanu added.

Dunki was released on December 21. The film has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.