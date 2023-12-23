Taapsee Pannu On The Dunki Rumour That Turned Out To Be True: "I Was Just Happy..."

Taapsee Pannu in Dunki. (courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, who stars as Manu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, revealed that it all began with a rumour that came true. When she was asked about the first phone call she received for Dunki and what her reaction was, Taapsee said, "Actually thoda funny hai mere liye bhi kyunki Dunki ka call jo pehla aya tha wo Raju Sir ka hi aya tha but usey pehle kaafi jagah aa chuka tha I am being considered for this film and I am doing this film and just like any other rumour, maine kaha ye toh possible hi nahi hai. Pehli baar dhanka rumour aya mere baare mein. Chalo main yahi sun ke khush hojati hun But then I got a call from Sir. (Before Sir called me, there were rumours doing the rounds that I am being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, I thought, this isn't possible. So I was just happy that that for the first time there is a good rumour about me)."

Taapsee added, "But then I got a call from Sir. Unhone pehle yahi kaha ke chalo media ne bata hi diya hai to maine socha main bhi phone karke bol hi dun ( He called me and said that the media has already been saying it so I thought I might as well call and tell you). Taapsee said that she was shooting for a South film when she received the call and Rajkumar Hirani told her that he will narrate the story when she comes back. "Toh wo eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua (This was the only rumour that was good and turned out to be true)," Taapsee said.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.

In the recent years, the actress was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket, She also starred in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Mithali Raj. She was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal.