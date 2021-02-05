Drishyam 2: Mohanlal's Film To Premiere On Prime Video. Details Here

Drishyam 2: Mohanlal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2013 hit of the same name

Its trailer will release on Monday

Mohanlal co-stars with Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil in Drishyam 2

Mohanlal's much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 2 will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, the actor announced on social media on Friday. Happy, right? The film is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2013 hit of the same name. In his latest Instagram entry, Mohanlal, 60, shared a new poster of the film and revealed when the makers will release the trailer of Drishyam 2. "The mystery continues...#Drishyam2Trailer out on February 8!" he wrote in the caption. The actor looks intense and lost in thought in the new poster, in which he can be seen sporting a blue check shirt. Just like the first part, Drishyam 2 is also directed by filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

See the new poster of Drishyam 2 here:

Drishyam starred Mohanlal as family man George Kutty who hoodwinks the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop. The film has been remade in several other languages, including a Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Kamal Haasan featured in the Tamil remake, titled Papanasam.

Mohanlal announced Drishyam 2 on his birthday last year. After the shooting for the film was put on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, team Drishyam 2 resumed the filming in October. Mohanlal even shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film, in which he can be seen getting his thermal screening done.

Mohanlal co-stars with Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil in Drishyam 2. Ansiba and Esther were also in the first rendition of the Malayalam family thriller.

How excited are you for the trailer of Drishyam 2? Tell us in the comments section.