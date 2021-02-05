Drishyam 2: Mohanlal's Film To Premiere On Prime Video. Details Here

Highlights
- Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2013 hit of the same name
- Its trailer will release on Monday
- Mohanlal co-stars with Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil in Drishyam 2
Mohanlal's much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 2 will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, the actor announced on social media on Friday. Happy, right? The film is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2013 hit of the same name. In his latest Instagram entry, Mohanlal, 60, shared a new poster of the film and revealed when the makers will release the trailer of Drishyam 2. "The mystery continues...#Drishyam2Trailer out on February 8!" he wrote in the caption. The actor looks intense and lost in thought in the new poster, in which he can be seen sporting a blue check shirt. Just like the first part, Drishyam 2 is also directed by filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.
See the new poster of Drishyam 2 here:
Drishyam starred Mohanlal as family man George Kutty who hoodwinks the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop. The film has been remade in several other languages, including a Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Kamal Haasan featured in the Tamil remake, titled Papanasam.
Mohanlal announced Drishyam 2 on his birthday last year. After the shooting for the film was put on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, team Drishyam 2 resumed the filming in October. Mohanlal even shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film, in which he can be seen getting his thermal screening done.
#Drishyam2 Location Pic pic.twitter.com/lmqzVpRfqJ— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 12, 2020
Mohanlal co-stars with Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil in Drishyam 2. Ansiba and Esther were also in the first rendition of the Malayalam family thriller.
Georgekutty and Family... #Drishyam2pic.twitter.com/oCH6aReUzH— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 5, 2020
