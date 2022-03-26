Dressed In White, Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Poses With 'Favourite Actress' Rani Mukerji

Sonam Kapoor with Rani (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a photo with Rani Mukerji

Rani attended Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash last night

Sonam called Rani her "favourite actress"

On Friday, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor met her "favourite actress" Rani Mukerji. The two are celebrating 20 years of friendship. Sharing photos with Rani, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "A friendship that's lasted 20 years. Love you, Rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress." In the photos, Sonam is dressed in a white top and styled her hair in a braided bun. Rani, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a blue satin top. For the unversed, Rani Mukerji celebrated her birthday on March 21, the day, Sonam Kapoor announced that she is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Saawariya, which also starred Rani Mukerji in key role.

Check out the photos below:

On Friday, Sunita Kapoor celebrated her birthday and a party was hosted by her husband Anil Kapoor. Rani Mukerji attended the party and posed with Anil Kapoor for the paparazzi. Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Karan Johar also attended the birthday bash.

Check out Rani Mukerji's photo with Anil Kapoor:

To wish her mother on her birthday, Sonam Kapoor had shared throwback photos with her. Along with the photos, the mom-to-be had written, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you're the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child @kapoor.sunita." Sunita Kapoor had replied, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever."

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The two got married in May 2018 and on March 21, they announced the happy news with their fans.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She is yet to announce her next project.