Dressed As A Bride, Katrina Kaif Shares BTS Pics. The Internet Loves It

The Internet can't stop crushing on Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry. On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. BTW, did we tell you that in the pictures, Katrina can be seen dressed in a pastel bridal outfit. Katrina can be seen smiling with all her heart as she plays cards with her team. The Bharat actress captioned the post: "On set shenanigans." Just like us, Katrina's Instafam also loved her picture and flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis. Remarks like "stunning" and "simply gorgeous" kept resurfacing in the comments section.

Katrina Kaif keeps her Instafam engaged by sharing posts from different facets of her life on social media. A few days ago, Katrina shared a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi on Instagram and she captioned it: "Perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles on sets with the best crew. Every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.