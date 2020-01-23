Dressed As A Bride, Katrina Kaif Shares BTS Pics. The Internet Loves It

Highlights
The Internet can't stop crushing on Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry. On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. BTW, did we tell you that in the pictures, Katrina can be seen dressed in a pastel bridal outfit. Katrina can be seen smiling with all her heart as she plays cards with her team. The Bharat actress captioned the post: "On set shenanigans." Just like us, Katrina's Instafam also loved her picture and flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis. Remarks like "stunning" and "simply gorgeous" kept resurfacing in the comments section.
Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:
Katrina Kaif keeps her Instafam engaged by sharing posts from different facets of her life on social media. A few days ago, Katrina shared a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi on Instagram and she captioned it: "Perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles on sets with the best crew. Every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27."
Check out the aforementioned post here:
Katrina also took Twinkle Khanna's 'What's In Your Dabba' challenge recently. She wrote an extensive post about healthy eating and of course, what's in her dabba. This is the post we are referring to:
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.