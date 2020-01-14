Katrina Kaif Takes The 'What's In Your Dabba' Challenge. Can You Guess What's In It?

Highlights
Katrina Kaif is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to take Twinkle Khanna's 'What's In Your Dabba' Challenge. For those who don't know, the viral 'What's In Your Dabba' challenge was started by Twinkle Khanna, as a part of her digital initiative Tweak India, where Bollywood stars are nominating their colleagues to share what's in their lunch boxes. Katrina Kaif shared an extensive post about healthy eating and of course, what's in her dabba. The Bharat actress' pick was idli and three chutneys - spinach chutney, tomato and beetroot chutney and a plain coconut chutney.
"My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet so I completely agree with Akshay Kumar on this one. Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba, so this is my mid-morning snack (or as lord of the rings put it - second breakfast ). I try to eat simply and not too complex." Katrina accompanied her post with a recipe and she nominated Varun Dhawan and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala to take the challenge.
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
Katrina Kaif was nominated by Akshay Kumar, who shared a picture of what's in his dabba. "Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding," wrote Akshay.
Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It's healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit Now you know what's in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don't forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia
And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here's #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )
I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats. Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.
As they say, you are what you eat! And my mantra has always been to not measure my food... but instead watch what I eat. So @twinklerkhanna & @tweakindia, here's what's in my dabba...it's my twist to the traditional Maharashtrian Sabudana Khichdi - with sweet potato & without Sabudana #WhatsInYourDabba Swipe left to see the recipe! It's my fave and is super healthy! Now that you know what's in my dabba, let's keep this going. I nominate @suzkr, @maheepkapoor & @neelamkotharisoni to give us a peek inside their dabbas #TheMoreTheMerrier Don't forget to share a photo and tag #WhatsInYourDabba & @tweakindia
Thank you my dearest @malaikaaroraofficial & @maheepkapoor for tagging me in the #whatsinyourdabba challenge! And thank you @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for starting it! Loving all the recipes! I'm not a vegetarian or vegan but I am veggie at least twice a week & on those days this is one of my favourites! Quinoa and sweet potato cutlets with avocado sauce and a carrot, mint and Thai red chilli salad. Do try both recipes and let me know what you think!! Happy (and healthy) eating Meanwhile tagging super healthy @rakulpreet @yasminkarachiwala @kritisanon to share what's in their dabba!! Quinoa & sweet potato cutlets: Half cup quinoa, wash in bowl of water, discard the water, add fresh water and boil for 6-7 mins til quinoa becomes soft & water is absorbed. Take out in a bowl & let it cool. Add finely chopped green chilli, finely chopped ginger, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, black pepper and a pinch of chaat masala. One medium sweet potato boiled. Grate and mix into the quinoa. Add 2 tablespoons of roasted channa powder and the soaked Kasturi methi (without the water). Mix everything together and make tikkis. Take a flat plan, add a drop of oil and fry til golden. Avocado sauce: Half avocado cut into chunks, 1 cup fresh cilantro, half a clove of garlic roughly chopped, 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, 2 tbsp lime juice , sea salt to taste and 2 tbsp water. Blend in a mixer. Carrot salad with mint & Thai chilli: 3 large carrots peel & grate and cover in a kitchen paper towel so that moisture from them is absorbed. Add 20 mint leaves in a bowl, dry roast a few cashews and sesame seeds. Mix with the carrots. Salad dressing: Juice of 3 limes in a bottle, add salt, black pepper, 1 Thai chilli finely chopped, 1 inch of ginger grated. Add everything together, sprinkle a little garlic powder and 2 tbsp of honey, mix it and add to the salad. Voila!! Enjoy!! #sophiefit #healthyeating #sophstylin
@iamsonalibendre @tweakindia here's what's in my dabba ! ... Easy Peesy ! Overnight soaked oats .. YUM ! ( fyi , I can eat oats breakfast , lunch or dinner ) Recipe : - Soak oats in almond milk , dates and cinnamon overnight . Chuck in goji berries and chopped walnuts Top it with flax seeds , pomegranate & pumpkin seeds ... basically whatever rocks your boat Taaa daaa it's ready to eat ... YUM I nominate @seemakhan @sophiechoudry , @amuaroraofficial & @anshulakapoor keep this going & show me what's inside your dabba NOW #whatsinyourdabba
On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.