Katrina Kaif Takes The 'What's In Your Dabba' Challenge. Can You Guess What's In It?

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif nominated Varun Dhawan

Katrina was nominated by Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to take Twinkle Khanna's 'What's In Your Dabba' Challenge. For those who don't know, the viral 'What's In Your Dabba' challenge was started by Twinkle Khanna, as a part of her digital initiative Tweak India, where Bollywood stars are nominating their colleagues to share what's in their lunch boxes. Katrina Kaif shared an extensive post about healthy eating and of course, what's in her dabba. The Bharat actress' pick was idli and three chutneys - spinach chutney, tomato and beetroot chutney and a plain coconut chutney.

"My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet so I completely agree with Akshay Kumar on this one. Here's a sneak peak of what's in my dabba, so this is my mid-morning snack (or as lord of the rings put it - second breakfast ). I try to eat simply and not too complex." Katrina accompanied her post with a recipe and she nominated Varun Dhawan and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala to take the challenge.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif was nominated by Akshay Kumar, who shared a picture of what's in his dabba. "Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding," wrote Akshay.

Here's what Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Sophie Choudry and Maheep Kapoor had in their dabbas:

Here's what Twinkle Khanna posted:

Here are some more posts:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.