Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Just Few Crores From 100

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Dream Girl earned over Rs 11 crore on Sunday It features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is on fire! The film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dream Girl, which continues its "dominance" at the ticket windows, might cross Rs 100 crore mark on Monday, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. If Dream Girl will enter the 100 crore club, it will become Ayushmann's second film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office (first being his last year film Badhaai Ho). Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dream Girl continues its dominance... Will cruise past Rs 100 crore mark today... Will be Ekta Kapoor's second century (after Ek Villain)... Also Ayushmann Khurrana's second century (after Badhaai Ho)... (Week 2) Friday 5.30 crore, Saturday 9.10 crore, Sunday 11.05 crore. Total: Rs 97.65 crore. India business."

Check it out:

#DreamGirl continues its dominance... Will cruise past Rs cr mark today... Will be #EktaKapoor's second century [after #EkVillain]... Also #AyushmannKhurrana's second century [after #BadhaaiHo]... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: Rs 97.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the overall business report of Dream Girl so far. He stated that the film is "super-hit" with over Rs 70 crore earnings in its first week and Rs 25.45 crore collections in its second week. "Dream Girl business at a glance... Week 1: Rs 72.20 crore, weekend 2: Rs 25.45 crore, total: Rs 97.65 crore. India business. Super-hit. Dream Girl benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 4 and Rs 75 crore: Day 8. Will hit Rs 100 crore on Day 11 [second Mon]," he wrote.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: 72.20 cr

Weekend 2: 25.45 cr

Total: 97.65 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 4

Rs 75 cr: Day 8

Will hit cr on Day 11 [second Mon].#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Karamveer Singh in Dream Girl, who picks a 'dial a friend' job to help his father financially, where he speaks to people as Puja, their phone-pal. He also plays female mythological characters such as Sita, Radha and Draupadi for local stage shows in the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.