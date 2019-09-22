Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is ruling the box office in its second week also. The film, which managed to collect over Rs 9 crore on Saturday, is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark and will soon become Ayushmann Khurrana's second film in the 100 crore club, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Ayushmann's previous film that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office was Badhaai Ho, which also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. Sharing the impressive performance report of Dream Girl, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Dream Girl jumps again on [second] Saturday... Is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark... Will be Ayushmann Khurrana's second century, after Badhaai Ho... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: Rs 86.60 cr. #India business. Hit."

#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat... Is racing towards Rs 100 cr mark... Will be #AyushmannKhurrana's second century, after #BadhaaiHo... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: Rs 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

Dream Girl was joined by Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor last Friday but its box office performance remained undeterred.

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Karamveer Singh, who picks a 'dial a friend' to help his father financially, where he speaks to people as Puja, their phone-pal. Not only this, he also plays female mythological characters such as Sita, Radha and Draupadi for local stage shows in the film. Nushrat Bharucha plays Ayushmann's love interest in Dream Girl.

