<i>Doraemon</i> Director Tsutomu Shibayama Dies At 84 Due To Lung Cancer

The Doraemon director, Tsutomu Shibayama, has died due to lung cancer at the age of 84. The news was announced by the Japanese animation studio Asia-do, also known as Ajia-do Animation Works.

In its obituary, the company stated, "Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on 6 March 2026 due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old."

Shibayama was widely known for directing the Doraemon TV anime series and films. He helmed the Doraemon film series for over 20 years.

Before this, Shibayama worked as an animation director on shows such as Dokonjo Gaeru and Ganso Tensai Bakabon.

"He served as chief director for the TV series Doraemon, and worked as director and general director on numerous other projects, including Nintama Rantaro, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori," the obituary read.

The funeral was held privately, with only close family members present, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family. "We respectfully decline any floral tributes, monetary gifts, or visits of condolence," the studio added.

The company also expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the director for the love and support he received from fans during his lifetime.

"All of us at the company express our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and warm support you extended during his lifetime. We are planning to hold a memorial service at a later date," the statement added.

Shibayama's popular creation, Doraemon, follows the story of the titular character, a cat-like robot from the 22nd century, who travels back in time to help a naïve and clumsy schoolboy, Nobita Nobi, guiding him towards a better future.