'Don't Hate Anyone': Arjun Kapoor's Response To Troll Who Accused Him Of 'Double Standards'

Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun requested the troll to not "spread negativity" "It's easy to type and judge, think a little," he wrote "Don't spread negativity with Varun's face on your DP," he tweeted

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has handled never-ending queries about his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora with only judicial statements, responded to a tweet on Tuesday night, which attempted to troll him for his age difference with the actress-model, saying: "Why double standards?" Arjun and Malaika, who have never confirmed their relationship status in as many words, are 12 years apart and the distasteful tweet cited exactly that, dragging in an offensive reference to late actress Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor were born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's daughters with Sridevi, his second wife.

Arjun Kapoor began his tweet by saying: "I don't hate anyone," and about the relationship he shared with Sridevi, he said: "We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi and Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type and judge, think a little." In his tweet, Arjun Kapoor also added highlighted that how the troll, being a Varun Dhawan fan, should steer clear of spewing negativity on Twitter: "You are Varun's fan so I feel I should tell you don't spread negativity with his face on your DP."

Within minutes of Arjun Kapoor calling out the troll, the particular tweet was deleted and an apology issued, saying "meant no harm". Here's how Arjun Kapoor handled the situation:

I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don't spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

It's ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

After Sridevi's tragic death last year, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula stood by Janhvi and Anshula as constant pillars of support. Arjun Kapoor had also revealed in interviews that all of Boney Kapoor's children grew closer after Sridevi's death. "Glad that they have come together," Boney Kapoor was heard saying in interviews.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Filmfare, the Gunday actor said they've sort of made their relationship official and does not shy away from stepping out together as the matter has been treated with "dignity": "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

Malaika Arora separated from Arbaaz Khan after 19 years of marriage and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to a teenaged son named Arhaan, who was spotted hanging out with Arjun Kapoor on a lunch date with Malaika recently.