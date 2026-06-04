Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk "Frog-Build-Looking B****" As She Demands X Audio Post Return

Doja Cat is once again making headlines for her outspoken and unpredictable nature. The singer turned her attention to Elon Musk on X. It all began when Doja asked to bring back the “audio post feature” that once allowed users to share voice notes directly.

Instead of making a simple request, she used the moment to criticise the platform's owner.

Her request wasn't kind but filled with offensive remarks like, “frog-build-looking b****” and “Barrel chested ewok,” referring to the small, furry creatures from the Star Wars films.

On X, Doja Cat wrote, “Hey Elon, if you see this, please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, you frog built looking b****. Barrel chested Ewok you look like you eat sand. (sic)”

After a user pointed out that Doja Cat didn't properly tag Elon Musk, the singer posted again and tagged the Tesla founder in her message. She repeated her demand to bring back the audio post feature on the app.

In the same post, she added more insulting comments and wrote, “You hairless no-neck having, chimpanzee. Face look like it was drawn from memory. When you swim on you back at the beach shit look like a man o' war. Hourglass ankles. Not tryna be mean though sorry. (sic)”

So far, Elon Musk has not replied to Doja Cat's post yet.

Doja Cat, who released her album Vie last September, is touring the world to promote it through her Tour Ma Vie concert. The tour began on February 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil and continued in countries like Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico. She later moved to the UK and Ireland.

In June, the tour will continue across Europe with performances in countries such as France, Germany, Netherlands and Poland. After that, she will head to the United States for a number of shows in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Boston. The tour is expected to conclude in New York on December 1.