Does Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari Die In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? Yes, And No

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.



Ranveer Singh delivers one of his most layered performances in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, released in theatres on March 19. The film charts the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who later becomes Hamza Ali Mazari, and while Hamza does not die in the conventional sense, the film repeatedly signals the death of identity as its recurring theme.

From its opening moments, Dhurandhar: The Revenge makes it clear that this installment centers on Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Set in 2002, the story is deeply personal and lays the foundation for why the sequel carries the word "Revenge" in its title.

Jaskirat is introduced as a 21-year-old from Pathankot, preparing to follow his family legacy as a third-generation officer in the Indian Army. His life collapses after his father is killed and his sisters are subjected to gangrape following a land dispute. The incident sends him down a violent path, ultimately landing him on death row.

Before his execution can be carried out, Jaskirat is abducted by Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, along with Sanyal's trusted aide, Sushant Bansal (Manav Gohil). He is given a chance at survival - induction into a covert intelligence mission known as Operation Dhurandhar.

After initial resistance and a clear quid pro quo, Jaskirat accepts the offer. Over the years, he undergoes rigorous training and reinvention and eventually assumes a new identity: Hamza Ali Mazari.

The First Death

Hamza's first assignment takes him to Kabul before he later reaches Karachi. In a quiet but powerful moment, he burns a photograph of his family. This scene marks the first symbolic death in the film. Jaskirat Singh Rangi dies; not physically, but emotionally and spiritually. From this point on, Hamza Ali Mazari is born, committed fully to dismantling terrorist networks from within Pakistan.

Hamza rises through the underworld, coming dangerously close to becoming a dominant figure while systematically weakening terrorist operations. Though this ascent leaves no room for personal attachments, we see Hamza finding love in Yalina, played by Sara Arjun. Yalina is the daughter of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, portrayed by Rakesh Bedi, and together they get married and eventually welcome a son.

Does Hamza Survive?

As the narrative progresses, viewers question whether Hamza will ever reclaim normalcy - recognition, a family life, or a future with Yalina and their son. The film's answer is clear: no.

The Second Death

Hamza undertakes a high-risk mission in Muridke, targeting Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). With the support of Baloch fighters, he infiltrates enemy territory and eliminates Iqbal. However, his cover is blown immediately afterwards.

Captured by Pakistani forces, Hamza is brutally interrogated and tortured. As his situation appears beyond rescue, Ajay Sanyal works behind the scenes to secure his release. The film then delivers its biggest twist - Jameel Jamali is revealed to have been an Indian agent operating undercover in Pakistan for nearly five decades.

Jamali's intervention ensures Hamza's return to India.

In an emotional conversation between the two, Jamali reveals the cost of such a life. He asks Hamza to let go of Yalina and their son, making it clear that personal happiness cannot coexist with such a mission.

After returning, Hamza sits alone and burns a photograph of Yalina and their child. This moment marks the poetic end of another identity. Hamza Ali Mazari, as a man with attachments, dies figuratively.

In the film's closing moments, Hamza returns to Pathankot under the identity of Jaskirat. He watches his mother and sister from a distance. Overcome with emotion, he walks towards them and then stops.

Instead of re-entering their lives, he turns back and walks away.

The moment makes it clear that he can no longer be Jaskirat Singh Rangi. That life, too, is over.

So, does Hamza die in Dhurandhar 2?

No - Hamza does not die physically. But yes, versions of him keep ending.

The recurring act of burning photographs signals this pattern. Every time Hamza or Jaskirat burns an image, his character leaves a former self behind - first Jaskirat as a son and brother, then Hamza as a partner and father. What remains is a man shaped entirely by duty.

Whether Ranveer Singh's character returns in the future and in what form - is something only Aditya Dhar can answer, and it is needless to say that fans are waiting with bated breath. But Dhurandhar 2 clearly establishes that survival in this world comes at the cost of personal identity.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 was released in cinemas on March 19. Within just seven days, the film has shattered multiple records across domestic and global markets.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 623.42 crore net and Rs 744.58 crore gross in India in its first week. The film has also performed strongly overseas, adding Rs 261.92 crore. With these numbers, its worldwide collection stands at an astonishing Rs 1,006.50 crore.

The Aditya Dhar film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



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