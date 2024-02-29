Do Patti Teaser: The Intense Kajol-Kriti Sanon (F)Ace-Off

A still from Do Patti teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

In the house of cards that is the teaser of Do Patti, everyone is an ace. Do Patti teaser, which features Kajol and Kriti Sanon, showcases the tale of a Police Officer (played by Kajol), who is tangled in solving a rather unusual case. The usual suspect - Kriti Sanon in some very chilly scenes. Kajol says in the beginning of the clip, "We are trained to believe that only the truth and the evidence can decide whether someone is guilty or not." But what happens when the truth and the evidence collide? Kriti Sanon offers a solution. "Do what the heart says but the biggest betrayals are given by the heart itself," she says.

Check out the teaser of Do Patti here:

Kriti Sanon shared the teaser of Do Patti and she wrote on Instagram, on Thursday, "Firsts are always special. Be it Kajol's first as a Cop or Kriti Sanon's first thriller. Do Patti coming soon only on Netflix." Take a look at the post here:

"Witness the fury of justice" unfold on Netflix. Do Patti has been written by Kanika Dhillon and it has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a film producer. The film marks Kriti Sanon and Kajol's second collaboration after Dilwale and it also features TV star Shaheer Sheikh.

Kriti Sanon, speaking about the project, in an interaction with news agency ANI earlier, said, "Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I'm excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma'am, who I'm thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin."