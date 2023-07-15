Kriti Sanon On Working With Kajol In Do Patti: 'Her Energy Is Infectious'

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (Courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her maiden project as a producer. The film – Do Patti – stars Kajol in the lead role. Kriti, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films earlier this month, has opened up about working with Kajol. In the vlog, which was released on the production house's YouTube channel, Kriti said, “The energy and the vibe on the set was so chill and so cool that we sort of had to be fierce and strong. We were bursting out laughing. Of course, because Kajol ma'am was there.” The actress, who has worked with Kajol in Dilwale, added, “I am shooting with her after so long. It's been about what, like, seven years or maybe eight? I remember shooting with her in Dilwale and that was my second film. I was such a baby. I didn't know anything. I was suddenly in front of these big stars. And, to now shoot after so long, you know where I am sure that I have evolved, grown, become a better version of myself… And, she [Kajol] is the same vibrant, looking even better with every passing year and every passing day. Her energy is infectious.”



Dilwale, which was released in 2015, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

In the vlog, we also get a glimpse of Kanika Dhillon, the co-producer and screenwriter of Do Patti. Talking about her bond with Kanika, Kriti said, “Kanika and I have actually spoken a lot about collaborating together. She is someone who is very, very strong, independent, and writes unique stories and has very very layered characters.

At the time of announcing the film, Kriti Sanon said, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!@netflix_in Ruchikaa Kapoor Super duper excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8 years! Kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! Kanika.d @kathhapictures." Kriti concluded the post with, "This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Do Patti will be released on Netflix.