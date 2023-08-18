Kriti Sanon's Maiden Production Do Patti , Featuring Kajol, Goes To Floors

Kriti Sanon and Kajol in a frame. (Courtesy: Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti went to floors today. Kriti Sanon, who is also a part of this project, shared an update on her Instagram profile. Kriti Sanon shared a picture with Kajol and Kanika Dhillon. In the picture, Kriti is seen showing victory signs. Kriti posted another picture with her parents. Kriti wrote in the caption, "DO PATTI begins...!This is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings!" In a post script, Kriti mentioned that she missed sister Nupur Sanon.

Take a look at Kriti's post here:

On this occasion, Kajol shared a picture with Tanvi Azmi on her Instagram story. Kajol wrote in the caption, "Mother and daughter are back in another film but still killing it." Kajol hasn't specified the film but in all probability she was talking about Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon launched her own production house Blue Butterfly Films in July. A day after announcing her production house, Kriti announced the project Do Patti. Announcing the project Kriti wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!@netflix_in Ruchikaa Kapoor Super duper excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8 years! Kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! Kanika.d @kathhapictures." Kriti concluded the post with, "This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Take a look at the post here:

Kriti Sanon and Kajol worked in Dilwale earlier. About teaming up with Kajol, Kriti Sanon said in a vlog, which was released on the production house's YouTube channel, "The energy and the vibe on the set was so chill and so cool that we sort of had to be fierce and strong. We were bursting out laughing. Of course, because Kajol ma'am was there." Kriti added, "I am shooting with her after so long. It's been about what, like, seven years or maybe eight? I remember shooting with her in Dilwale and that was my second film. I was such a baby. I didn't know anything. I was suddenly in front of these big stars. And, to now shoot after so long, you know where I am sure that I have evolved, grown, become a better version of myself... And, she [Kajol] is the same vibrant, looking even better with every passing year and every passing day. Her energy is infectious."

Do Patti will be released on Netflix.