Diwali 2025: Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru's Intimate Celebrations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated a low-key Diwali with her closed ones on Monday. The Citadel actress shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. No points for guessing who made to the list of her inner circle.

What's Happening

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in one picture. While Samantha wore a green suit, Raj wore a blue kurta for the occasion. They are seen flashing the best smiles for the camera.

Samantha shared glimpses of the decor, flowers - summing up her festive vibes.

In pictures, she is seen bursting crackers as well.

Samantha simply captioned the pictures, "Filled with gratiude."

Background

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to their rumours of dating.

During the promotions of her maiden production venture Subham, she shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram feed. One photo, which stood out of the bunch, is the one where Samantha is seen clicking a selfie with Raj and a friend posing in the background. Samantha posted another solo photo of Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Naga Chaitanya's wedding put the limelight back on his relationship and wedding to Samantha. Their private lives came under intense public scrutiny on and off social media.

What Samantha Told At NDTV World Summit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu participated in NDTV World Summit 2025's session titled "Authenticity: The New Fame."

Summing up her own journey, the actress said, "I'm talking about authenticity with my own journey. I can't begin to explain that I know someone else's. I can speak it and keep it as real as possible. My life - anyone who has followed my journey - is aware of the personal struggles. The separation, the illness - they have all been very public. It has come with a lot of trolling and judgment; a lot of judgment for being open and vulnerable."

Samantha's Work

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

On big screen, she was last seen in the film Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Raj Nidimoru AKA Raj of Raj-DK duo is popular for directing films like Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone. On OTTs, they created a genre of their own with shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Farzi.