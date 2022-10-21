Diwali 2022: Twinning In Black, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Pose Together At Manish Malhotra's Party

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday pictured together.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur started trending big time after a video of them posing together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party went viral. In the video, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen posing together for the paparazzi. The stars can be seen twinning in black outfits. Ananya Panday arrived at the party with best friend (Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter) Suhana. However, she posed with Aditya Roy Kapur after the paparazzi requested the actors to pose together. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli,In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The film opened to underwhelming box office numbers. She also starred in Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi earlier this year.

Aditya Roy Kapur, a former VJ, made his debut in Bollywood with 2009 movie London Dreams. Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunal Roy Kapur are Aditya's brothers. Aditya Roy Kapur is best known for starring in films such as Guzaarish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aashiqui 2, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu. In the recent years, Aditya starred in films like Sadak 2, Malang, Kalank and Anurag Basu's Ludo. He was last seen in Om: The Battle Within.