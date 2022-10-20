Diwali 2022: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Lit Up Ramesh Taurani's Grand Party - See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pictured at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

A galaxy of stars attended producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Katrina Kaif, stunning in a red lehenga, and Vicky Kaushal, in black and white, were utterly adorable on the red carpet, posing together for the paparazzi documenting the arrivals. Katrina and Vicky, who married last December, arrived fashionably late, after a crowd of invitees which included Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Taapsee Pannu. Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party is believed to be one of the few on Bollywood's calendar this year - the Bachchans will reportedly not host their annual party this year and neither will Anil Kapoor.

Little wonder that celebrities grabbed the opportunity to wear their festive best - Katrina, currently very busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot, and Vicky set the tone in their red, black and white outfits:

Shilpa Shetty was her usual glamorous self as was Nora Fatehi:

Ramesh Taurani's party clashed with Kriti Sanon's - several stars managed to attend both, among them actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha, Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh, who went to Mr Taurani's party with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Nushrratt and Huma went to Mr Taurani's party first and then Kriti's, Rakul Preet reversed the order.

Taapsee Pannu, one of the early arrivals at the party, wore pink, as did Diana Penty and Sharvari Wagh.

Athiya Shetty in white and Sophie Choudry in black were the yin and yang of Diwali fashion.

Tips boss Ramesh Taurani and wife Varsha's party is a fixture on the Bollywood Diwali calendar each year.