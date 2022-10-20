Diwali 2022: Inside Kriti Sanon's Festivities With Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal And Others

Kriti Sanon shared these pictures. (courtesy: kritisanon) (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday night, hosted a grand Diwali celebration for her industry friends at her house in Mumbai. The hostess, Kriti Sanon, made heads turn in a dark green velvet embroidered anarkali, while her sister Nupur Sanon looked pretty in a red sharara ensemble. Her party clashed with film producer Ramesh Taurani's, but celebs managed to attend both parties. Her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha Dala in traditional white outfits. Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi and Karan Johar, among others, were also spotted at the party. Kriti and Neha have shared some inside pictures on their respective Instagram stories, offering a glimpse to their fans of the festivities.

Neha Dhupia shared an adorable selfie featuring Angad Bedi and Kriti Sanon. Seeing the image, it seems Kriti changed her dress as she can be seen in a light pink suit, while in the background, it seems Aditya Roy Kapur is having a great time chatting with Ananya Panday. Sharing the image, Neha captioned it as "Only love and more love coming your way our Kriti Sanon."

Neha Dhupia also shared pictures with Soha Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry.

Kriti Sanon re-shared Maniesh Paul's post in which she can be seen posing with her Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The actress also shared a picture with Sophie Choudry.

Kriti Sanon also shared writer Kanika Dhillon's post featuring Kriti and Kanika with Vicky Kaushal Aanand L Rai, Amar Kaushik, Mukesh Chabbra and Himanshu Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The movie is slated to release a day after Diwali, November 25.