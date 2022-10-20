Diwali 2022: 5 Pics Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal From Last Night's Party That Are Absolute Couple Goals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pictured at the party.

It would be fair to say Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's appearance at film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party eclipsed everything else (pretty much). Vicky Kaushal attended both the Bollywood parties hosted last night - the one at Ramesh Taurani's and the other one at Kriti Sanon's Mumbai residence, while Katrina was MIA from Kriti's party. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ruled the red carpet and how. Be it clicking selfies with fans or walking hand-in-hand at the venue. They smiled away for the paparazzi stationed at the party venue. For the occasion, Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga, while Vicky Kaushal stuck to a staple midnight blue outfit.

We cannot get over the fabulous pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from last night's party. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif-picture perfect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif-picture perfect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif-picture perfect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif-picture perfect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the party.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotional duties of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.