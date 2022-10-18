Phone Bhoot: Where Did Budget Go, Ask Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi. Enter Katrina Kaif...

A still from Siddhant Chaturvedi's video. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Did Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi read the script of Phone Bhoot before filming it? Or did they just sign it because of Katrina Kaif? The duo discuss these questions with a dash of subtle comedy in the latest promotional video for Phone Bhoot. But it is not so usual. The clip starts with Siddhant and Ishaan sitting for an interview (at least that's what they thought) and making fun of each other when asked what was their process for the film and who they think is a better actor. On record, Siddhant and Ishaan said they read the script thoroughly but as soon as they cross-check that the mic was off, they had a laugh about not checking the screenplay due to endorsement duties. Ishaan then added, “Maine tabhi haan kardi thi, jab Katrina [Kaif] ne haan kiya tha (I signed when Katrina Kaif said yes to do the film) and Siddhant agreed. So, who was the prankster on set? “Katrina Kaif was the chhupa rustam,” said Ishaan. He added, "She used to keep pranking us, she would not come out of the van,” followed by an awkward silence and affirmation by Siddhant.



Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also made fun of production house Excel Entertainment over their fees. “Mujhe toh bola tha ki badi film hogi (I was told it will be a ‘big' film),” said Siddhant. Then, Ishaan added, “Mujhe bhi yahi bola tha. Pata nahi film ki budget kaha udaa diya (I was told the same. Don't know where they have spent the big budget of the film).” Just then, entered Katrina Kaif and all the focus diverted towards her. Hey Ishaan, hope you got it now. Katrina is your answer to the "budget" question.

As soon as Katrina Kaif entered the set, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were told that their segment was a “light rehearsal” and the team will shoot the actual interview now. Their reactions will leave you in splits.

When asked how it was working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi after co-starring with the Khans in many films, Katrina Kaif said, “Working with Shah Rukh [Khan], Aamir [Khan] and Salman [Khan], I mean, they are such icons.” She added, “They elevate every film that they are in. They see the picture in totality, they see the film in totality. So, every suggestion they give helps your character and helps the story… Those kinds of films are just absolutely wonderful.” She went on to describe Ishaan and Siddhant, as “enthusiastic” actors who are “always so working so hard and constantly rehearsing.” That's when the actors, given only a few moments to respond, said that they loved rehearsing with Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the ROFL video on Instagram, the actors wrote, “More than a few feelings were damaged.” A lot of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Vijay Varma loved the idea behind the promotional gig.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in Pippa, commented, “Best promotional gig I have ever seen.” Vijay Varma wrote, “Hahahah this is hilarious”. While Ananya Panday's comment read, “The best (laughing icons).” Ananya has previously worked with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Best,” wrote Neha Dhupia along with a laughing emoji.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Anushka Sharma, who is also Katrina Kaif's neighbour, found the promotional clip “smart and hilarious.” She shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is so smart and hilarious and you three are so brilliant in this that I can only imagine by looking at this that your film will be (great emoji). Good luck guys."

Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmet Singh, stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost and Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi as ghostbusters. The film will release on November 4.