Diwali 2021: Pics From Kajol's Celebrations With Mom Tanuja, Sister Tanishaa, Son Yug And Family

Happy Diwali, Kajol. The actress celebrated the festival of lights with her family, glimpses of which her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, Tanishaa Mukerji posted a set of photos featuring her mother Tanuja, sister Kajol and her Yug, and other family members lighting up the festivities with their smiles and laughter. Kajol looks gorgeous in a grey and yellow kurta set while Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji can be seen sporting sarees. The post also features a throwback picture of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa. Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa Mukerji wrote: "Happy diwali from mine to yours and my angel who is out studying! Cos Diwali is all about family and love so wish you all lotsa love joy and prosperity! Celebrate each other."

Kajol has been trending on the Internet since Wednesday, courtesy her reaction to a user who asked why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Shah Rukh turned 56 on Tuesday. A few days before that, his son Aryan Khan, 23, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. He was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs-on-the-cruise case earlier in October. Replying to the user during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol said: "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home."

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Kajol also featured in short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

She recently announced her new project titled The Last Hurrah.