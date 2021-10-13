Durga Puja 2021: New Day, New Pics From Kajol's Festivities With Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji And Yug

Kajol photographed with mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa.

Kajol is busy with Durga Puja celebrations with her family. After celebrating with cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and her uncle, Kajol stepped out on Wednesday with her mom and veteran actress Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol's son Yug also accompanied her. Kajol opted for a purple saree and she looked simply stunning. Tanuja was graceful as ever in a blue saree and Tanishaa's pick for Ashtami was a pink saree. Kajol was spotted posing with friends and family at the puja. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug wore a white kurta-pajama set to the puja.

Kajol also shared a glimpse of her OOTD on Instagram and she wrote: "Day 2. Wishing everyone a very happy Durga Ashtami. #daytwo." This is what she posted:

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She also starred in the short film Devi last year.

Tanishaa Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.