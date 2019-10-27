Diwali 2019: This Blockbuster Pic Of Kareena, Sara, Saif, Taimur And Ibrahim Is A Perfect Festive Treat

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan occupied top spots on the list of trends on Sunday after pictures from their Diwali celebrations surfaced on the Internet. The blockbuster photographs, originally shared by Sara Ali Khan, also feature Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Saturday, the Simmba actress shared a couple of pictures from the get-together, in which she can be seen posing with her brothers, Kareena and Saif. In one of the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with only her dad Saif while in another, Ibrahim can be seen clicking a picture of Sara (just like a good brother). Instagramming them, Sara Ali Khan wished her fans in style and wrote: "Diwali ki hardik shubhkaamnayein."

Check out the post, which garnered over one million likes on the Instagram:

Fans are going crazy over Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram entry. Why not? Just look at Taimur's oh-so-adorable expressions and Ibrahim's efforts to get a perfect picture of his sister. We love it and so do fans. While many of the fans wished the young actress and her family in the comments section, one user wrote: "The second pic is the story of every brother." LOL!

Prior to that, Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures of herself wearing an orange-yellow saree. The pictures were Sara's look from Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party, which she attended on Friday. One of the photos also features Sara's Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Her upcoming films include Coolie No 1 and an untitled film by Imtiaz Ali, in which she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

