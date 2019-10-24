Diwali Throwback: A Round-Up Of Karisma And Kareena Kapoor's Festive Style

Diwali Throwback: Inside Karisma and Kareena's celebrations. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Diwali festivities have kick-started and so have celebrity parties. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma might not have made an appearance at any of the celeb Diwali parties this year and we were sort of missing them already, which is why we have curated a special album of the Kapoor sisters' Diwali celebrations over the year. Besides Kareena and Karisma, our album also features Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, Karisma's daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. There's a special appearance by Ranbir Kapoor too. If this doesn't make you excited, we don't know what will. Scroll down to see the lovely pictures:

How can we forget the oh-so-adorable picture of the Kapoor sisters along with their kids, which was posted by Karisma Kapoor on Diwali last year? In the picture, Kareena could be seen dressed in a green saree while Karisma could be seen dressed in a red salwar-kurta. Bonus- Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur.

Kareena and Karisma's day look for Diwali 2018 was equally stunning. Kareena looked stunning in a pistachio coloured suit while Karisma looked pretty in a white outfit. This is what we are talking about.

Karisma, Kareena and Samiera.

This picture of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with cousin Ranbir Kapoor at a Diwali bash has a separate fan base.

Kareena with Ranbir and Karisma Kapoor.

For Anil Kapoor's 2017 Diwali bash, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan checked in together. The Jab We Met wore a Tarun Tahiliani outfit while Saif complemented her in a maroon kurta.

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor.

At the same party, Karisma Kapoor showed up in a white saree. How pretty!

Karisma Kapoor at the party.

Here are the picture from the Kapoor sisters' Diwali celebrations from 2015. Kareena looked stunning as always in a blue Sabyasachi ensemble while Karisma opted for a bright pink outfit.

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor wore a blue outfit.

Here's what Karisma wore.

Here's another million-dollar picture from Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's Diwali celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor.

It will be interesting to see what looks Kareena Kapoor and Karisma will sport on Diwali this year.

