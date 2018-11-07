Diwali 2018: From Kareena Kapoor,To Alia Bhatt; Here's How Your Favourite Stars Are Celebrating This Year

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur.

Hey Folks! Its's Diwali today and celebrations are in full swing- which means social media is bombarded with pictures and on this special occasion, we have handpicked a few of our favourite pictures from Bollywood celebs' Diwali diaries- from Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's family celebrations ,to showbiz parties. While Kareena and Saif visited sister Karisma Kapoor along with their little munchkin Taimur, Alia celebrated the festival with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, glimpses of which are on the official Instagram account of Dharma Movies. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna decided to celebrate the festival of lights at their office.

Kareena , Saif and Taimur dropped by Karisma Kapoor's home. Kareena was dressed in a pistachio coloured salwar-kurta, while Saif and Taimur were seen twinning in white kurta-pajama sets. Check out the pictures here:

Akshay and Twinkle made made two separate entries to their Diwali 2018 album. Twinkle shared a solo picture of herself, while Akshay shared a picture from a puja that was held at his office and wrote: "The mood is festive and happy, post the Diwali puja in the office today. Here's wishing you all a safe and very Happy Diwali from us."

Parents-to-be Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also gave us a sneak peek into their Diwali celebrations, which seemed to be a family-only affair.

Just like last year, Karan Johar's "students (graduated and current)- Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Varun Dahwan dropped by his residence on Diwali to celebrate with KJo's kids Yash and Roohi. That's not it, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Ayan Mukerji were also a part of the close-knit Diwali celebrations.

