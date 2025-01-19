Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Sons Jeh And Taimur Visit Actor At Lilavati Hospital

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16. Soon after, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he has been under observation ever since. On Sunday, Saif's sons, Taimur and Jeh, accompanied by their mother, Kareena Kapoor, visited the hospital to see their father.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Jeh and Taimur were spotted exiting the hospital.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram, requesting the media to provide her family with the space they need to heal after the harrowing incident.

The actress wrote, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage."

She added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family."

"I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," Kareena concluded.

Meanwhile, the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan was arrested on Sunday from the labor camp area in Thane.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times, with a wound near his neck and the knife lodged in his spine. After undergoing emergency surgery, the team of doctors confirmed that the actor is now out of danger.