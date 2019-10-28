Diwali 2019: Sushmita Sen's Festivities With Rohman Shawl, Daughters, Brother Rajeev And Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa

Diwali 2019: Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen)

Sushmita Sen shared pictures from the Laxmi Puja and the family-only Diwali celebrations held at her home in Mumbai on Sunday night. Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl joined the Sens along with Sushmita's brother Rajeev and his wife Charu Asopa, who was celebrating her first Diwali with the family. "Happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones... I love you guys," she captioned the post. Sushmita performed the rituals along with Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee and Alisah while Charu and Rajeev Sen paid obeisance separately. Sushmita Sen's mother Shubhra Sen oversaw the rituals and guided the lot. Sushmita also shared a picture of herself (we can see Rohman clicked it) and wrote, "When love and light reflects all round you... You know it's Diwali."

Sushmita Sen added a banarsi dupatta to add a festive touch to her look while Charu Asopa wore a pretty red saree. Renee and Alisah were also dressed casually for the low-key Diwali celebrations.

Here are pictures shared by Sushmita Sen from her family-only Diwali celebrations:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for almost two years now. Rohman, who is a fashion model (he has featured in Sabyasachi's catalogue), accompanies Sushmita to all her family events and Bollywood parties.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen didn't attend either of the two big Bollywood Diwali parties - one hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and the other by Anil Kapoor. Bollywood's creme de le creme including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, among others attended both parties.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.

