Diwali 2019: This 'Candid' Kapoor Family Photo Has An ROFL Backstory

Diwali 2019: Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights "Happy Diwali to all of you," Arjun Kapoor wished fans Bollywood celebs were party hopping from the Bachchans to the Kapoors The Bachchans also hosted a Diwali bash at the Mumbai bungalow

The Diwali bash hosted by the Bachchans was one helluva event on Sunday night but the Kapoors' Diwali party was no less. Anil Kapoor also hosted a grand party at the Juhu residence for Bollywood celebrities, most of whom also attended the Bachchans' party. But before welcoming their guests, Anil Kapoor and his family - including brothers Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, nieces Anshula, Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor and nephews Arjun and Jahaan Kapoor - posed for a family picture, which has an interesting BTS story. The 'candid picture,' also featuring Kapoor family matriarch Nirmal Kapoor, shared by Arjun Kapoor 'took seven minutes of actual posing,' he revealed. He wrote, "This laughing candid Family picture of ours took seven minutes of actual posing... nevertheless Happy Diwali to all of you!!!"

Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan also shared a family picture on his Instagram page. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are surrounded by their children - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani also joined them.

Now, the Kapoors' Diwali bash - Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonam's The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, among others were Diwali party-hopping on Sunday night. Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge and Natasha Poonawalla were among some new faces at Anil Kapoor's home.

Here are pictures of the guests arriving at Anil Kapoor's home for Diwali celebrations:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, dressed in an elaborate Anamika Khanna ensemble distributed sweets to the paparazzi clicking pictures outside their home.

It was definitely a bright and nice Diwali celebration.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.