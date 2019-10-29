Diwali 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics Of Pooja At Home

Diwali 2019: Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya photographed together. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet will make you day brighter and how. The 77-year-old actor posted a set of pictures from the Diwali pooja on his Twitter profile on Tuesday. The album features some lovely set of pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya lighting diyas. Amitabh Bachchan might have been slightly late in posting the pictures from the Diwali pooja, on social media, but we can't overlook the fact that the pictures are just stunning. Sharing the pictures on social media on Tuesday morning, Mr Bachchan wrote: "On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all... Iss shubh avsar par humari shubhkamnayein." Take a look at the pictures, you can thank us later.

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

The theme for this year's Diwali celebrations at the Bachchans' comprised shades of red and cream. Big B, Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya were dressed in traditional cream outfits, while Aishwarya, Aaradhya are Shweta Bachchan Nanda opted for bright red outfits - keeping up with the festive mood.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films include Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He also has Jhund in the pipeline.

