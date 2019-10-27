Diwali 2019: Wishes Pour In From Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali on Sunday Many of them shared pictures from the celebrations on social media Amitabh Bachchan shared two throwback pictures

Diwali celebrations are in full swing and Bollywood celebrities are adding festive fervour to the special occasion by posting pictures of themselves from the celebrations and wishing their fans on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, stars sent their greetings in the most adorable way possible. Amitabh Bachchan's style of wishing was quite different as he shared a throwback picture of himself, his wife Jaya Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Twitter and wrote: "Diwali greetings to all... Peace prosperity and fulfillment." He added a note that read: "Please accept this as a response to all the greetings received. It will be impossible to reply to each individually."

T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..





( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor went for a cartoon meme to wish their fans, which was based on Amitabh Bachchan and Sashi Kapoor's iconic scene 'Mere pass maa hai' from the 1975 film Deewar.

Whosoever sent this,thank you,it was funny. Happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/AiRKEEgT7R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 27, 2019

Akshay Kumar also shared a picture from the Diwali celebrations and wrote: "Celebrating Diwali with the team. It's the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and happy Diwali." Priyanka Chopra made our day by sharing an adorable picture of herself and Nick celebrating the festival.

Kajol and Malaika Arora sent the wishes in their own style. While Malaika shared a video of herself, Kajol chose to post a stunning picture of herself.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's wish posts painted the Instagram red and yellow.

And here's what other celebrities posted:

Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis! pic.twitter.com/oWOZLj1Tgc — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 27, 2019

Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 27, 2019

Delighted that I am managing to go back to India for Diwali. Thanks to team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Here is wishing you all a very Happy, Prosperous and Peaceful Dwali. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/Y67U1XJ0v7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 26, 2019

Happy Diwali, Bollywood!

