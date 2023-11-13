Bhumi Pednekar To Karisma Kapoor: Here's How Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs Marked Diwali 2023

Inside the Diwali celebrations of Bollywood celebs. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We're sure you all had a great time during Diwali. Besides the decorations and fireworks, festive snacks always take centre stage in Diwali celebrations. Guess what? Even Bollywood celebrities aren't any different when it comes to enjoying the festive treats. From Karisma Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh, B-Town has shared their love for the festive feast on Instagram. Let us talk about each of them one by one, starting with the diva Bhumi Pednekar. In the Diwali 2023 photo album, we saw her in a traditional saree look. In one of the pictures, she could be seen sitting on the floor with a plate full of ladoos in her hands. In another, we could spot her Diwali dinner plate, featuring methi matar malai, kadai paneer, chana masala, and tandoori roti. Her caption read, "(diya emoji) from mine to yours." Take a look:

Diwali turned into a double celebration. The reason? Team India's victory against the Netherlands in yesterday's World Cup match. We couldn't help but appreciate KL Rahul's fantastic century. While he was engrossed on the field, Athiya Shetty felt his absence, especially as it was their first Diwali as a married couple. She shared a picture of ladoos on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Missing Ahan Shetty (her brother) and KL Rahul."



Wondering where Sonam Kapoor celebrated her Diwali? Let's shine some light on that. She marked the special occasion at the residence of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja. Another couple joined them, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Rhea shared pictures from their celebration, and our food-loving souls couldn't help but notice a large tray filled with Diwali delights such as chakli, kachori, sev, shakkar para, and balu shahi. Rhea captioned the post by writing, "A very happy, sunny, fabulous, carefree Goa Diwali from us to you! Love Rhea, Karan, Sonam, and Anand. Reporting live from the haus of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla."

Karisma Kapoor consistently shares her festive moments on social media. She marked Diwali with a lavish party attended by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and many more. Expressing her love for festive food, her series of photos featured a snapshot of her enjoying what appeared to be a chocolate chikki. The text attached to her post read, "Family, Food, and Festivities. How it started and how it ended."

Sharvari Wagh's Diwali was all about embracing the best in ethnic attire and savoring Diwali "faral," a mix of sweet and savoury snacks prepared especially for the festival of lights. In Sharvari's post, she can be seen enjoying chikki. Her table was adorned with other delights like namkeen mix, biscuits, gujiyaan, and more. She also shared a video showcasing her attempt to move her heavy lehenga skirt into the car after sitting. Her caption aptly read, "From stuffing my face with [faral] to stuffing my lehenga in the car.....off to a pretty good Diwali."



