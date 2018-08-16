Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Her Mom Neelam Zipline In Bhopal. Seen Their Video Yet?

Bhopal is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's hometown

Highlights When asked about the feeling, she said "super" Divyanka plays the lead in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya

TV star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya may be busy shooting in Mumbai but her heart is in Bhopal, her hometown, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said in an Instagram post. It is a video of Divyanka and her mom Neelam ziplining in Bhopal. Divyanka, who had visited Bhopal recently, shared the video from Bhopal's Kerwa Dam. She also mentioned that the longest twin zipline in Asia is in Bhopal. In the video, when the instructor asks Divyanka about how she's feeling, the actress says, "Super" and off they go. Divyanka, you and your mom totally aced it. "Longest twin zipline in Asia is in Bhopal. And, guys... only my heart is in Bhopal. Me in Mumbai and shooting," Divyanka captioned her post adding the hashtags 'Proud Bhopali' and 'Hindustan Ka Dil Dekho.'

Watch the video here.

Divyanka's Independence Day post was also a picture of her from Kerwa Dam.

When in Bhopal, she also shared these:

The Alluring Ripple #Bhopal #SuhaagleinPooja A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the top-rated shows on television. A month ago, the show completed 1,500 episodes. Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka as Ishita Bhalla, a doctor, opposite Karan Patel, who plays Raman Bhalla, a businessman.

Of the show, Divyanka earlier told news agency IANS, "It is a beautiful feeling because it is a surprise for all of us. I mean, we knew the show is beautiful and we were enjoying ourselves working in the show for such a long time and when the journey is enjoyable you don't realize about the time."

Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. They first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.