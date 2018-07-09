Divyanka Tripathi Is In A State Of 'Perpetual Bliss' In Maldives. See Vacation Pics

Both Divyanka and Vivek shared several posts documenting the highlights of their trip

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 09, 2018 22:52 IST
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya in Maldives. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took time off their busy work schedules for a anniversary vacation in Maldives and a day after their anniversary celebration, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a picture of herself in a state of "perpetual bliss." Going by their Maldives vacation diary we can totally see why. Divyanka Tripathi married Vivek Dahiya on July 8 two years ago and the couple celebrated their anniversary with 'a candle lit dinner by the sea waves' - Divyanka's "idea of most romantic date." Both Divyanka and Vivek shared several posts documenting the highlights of their trip.

Take a look at Divyanka's latest post:
 

 

Sharing an amazing moment from her anniversary celebration, Divyanka posted this picture and wrote: "What you can't see in a picture... the feelings exchanged, hands held, moments of silence between non-stop talk, impromptu grooving on make-shift music."
 

 

Vivek Dahiya, who currently headlines the cast of Qayamat Ki Raat, shared his version of anniversary well-spent on Instagram. Result? Internet-breaking posts like these:
 

 

Divyanka and Vivek, both 33, met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the lead role while he featured as a supporting character briefly. They fell in love while working together and got engaged in January 2016. Their wedding was held in Bhopal (Divyanka's hometown), which was followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh, which is Vivek's hometown.

Divyanka Tripathi debuted with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and followed it up with shows like Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Vivek Dahiya's first show was Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Together, Divyanka and Vivek won cNach Baliye 8.

