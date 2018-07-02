Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Has 'No Fear Of Being Typecast'

Divyanka Tripathi on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who headlines the cast of television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, told news agency IANS that she is not has no fear about being typecast. Divyanka has played the lead on the show for five years now. "I don't fear being typecast. I don't think there is any fear, rather I see it as a challenge. And what fun is work without challenges? I've played several different characters in my career," Divyanka said in a statement, reports IANS. While she was still playing Ishita Bhalla, the protagonist of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Vivek Dahiya.



"I have also tried my hand at reality shows so, I'm sure that the future too will hold many such varied roles for me but till that time comes, I'm enjoying playing Ishita," Divyanka, who is currently in Chandigarh (Vivek's hometown) told IANS.



Over the years, it was reported several times (especially during the time leaps) that Divyanka may quit the show but she dissed the rumours and returned onscreen as Ishimaa.



Speaking of social media trolls, who've targeted her and sometimes even Vivek Dahiya several times, Divyanka said: "Some keep trolling me for wearing not very stylized or for wearing too stylish clothes. They do not understand about the balance that an actor, especially who've committed years to one television show, hit shows that have changed the fate of producers, channels and everyone involved, has to strike with costumes while playing a character according to the scenes, character and shoot schedules."



