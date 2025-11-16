SS Rajamouli On Filming A 60-Day Ramayana Episode With Mahesh Babu: "Every Day Was a Challenge"

ace director S S Rajamouli has now disclosed details of an episode that he shot for 'Varanasi', which he says will be among the most memorable sequences of all his films.

Participating in the title announcement event of the film 'Varanasi', which features Mahesh Babu in the lead, the director turned a little tense when the title teaser could not be screened in the first two attempts on Saturday. However, when the stunning teaser released on the third attempt, the director heaved a sigh of relief and turned emotional.

Speaking soon after the title was successfully announced, S S Rajamouli said, "Finally, it happened. Some are emotional moments. I don't have huge belief in God. My dad said "He (God) would be right behind me and make all things work." I was angry thinking, "Is this how you make it work?" My wife loves Lord Hanuman. She treats him as a friend. I got angry with my wife as well."

He then went on to explain about a sequence in the film, which he said would be among the most memorable sequences of all his films.

"From my childhood, I have told several times that I like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata a lot. That making Mahabharatha was my dream project. Even when I began working on this film, I did not realise that I would be shooting an important sequence from the Ramayana for this film. But while writing every scene, I felt like I was walking on air. On the first day, when I saw Mahesh dressed as Rama and doing a photoshoot, I had goosebumps," Rajamouli said.

"We had a great time shooting for this episode. We shot for 60 days. It got completed only recently. Every day was a challenge as every sub episode in the huge episode was like a cinema in itself. It needed fresh planning. We overcame all of it and completed that sequence. It will be one of the most memorable sequences of my films," the director informed.

