Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts To <i>L2: Empuraan</i> Controversy: "I Will Never Do A Film To Make A Political Statement"

Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally broken his silence on the intense debate and backlash that surrounded his directorial L2: Empuraan.

The film, starring Mohanlal, not only set new box-office records upon release but also stirred significant controversy due to its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. With criticism coming from various political corners, the filmmaker has now clarified his stance, asserting that his creative choices were never driven by political motivations.

What's Happening

Speaking to Manorama News during promotions for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj addressed the storm that surrounded L2: Empuraan and firmly dismissed the idea that he uses cinema to project personal political views.

"For me to have been affected by it (the controversy), I should have made the movie with a particular conscious intention. I am sure that wasn't the case. Its story convinced me, and after the script took shape, we narrated it to the male lead and the producer, and they were also convinced by it. My sole intention behind Empuraan was to entertain people. If that hasn't happened, then it is my failure as a filmmaker," he said.

The actor-director also stressed that filmmaking is not his medium for political expression.

He said, "I will never do a film simply to make a political statement. I don't need to invest crores and make a movie to announce my political stance. In today's digital age, issuing a statement on social media is often sufficient. As long as I am true to myself, and I have that conviction within me, I do not think I need to be afraid of anyone nor feel sad."

Reflecting on the volatility of online discourse, Prithviraj added that social media has become "extremely weaponised", often distorting the intentions behind public statements.

"When someone comments on something related to politics or social affairs, one group may paint them as a villain while another portrays them as a hero. Both are dangerous. Your words can be taken far away from their original meaning. In such times, staying silent is not wrong," he observed.

Background

Released to mixed critical reviews, L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever at the time, before being surpassed by Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. As the film continued a strong theatrical run, it found itself at the centre of controversy due to scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots-a portrayal that certain right-wing groups claimed did not align with their narrative.

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy that began with Lucifer (2019), marking Prithviraj's directorial debut.

