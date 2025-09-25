Kareena Kapoor Begins Filming <i>Daayra</i> With Prithviraj Sukumaran Amid Luxury Tax Evasion Row

It has been 25 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the Hindi film industry. Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram to update her fans that she has begun filming for her "68th film", Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sharing several behind-the-scenes glimpses in a clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post, "Day 1, 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi ... Send love and blessings."

About Daayra

The plot of Daayra revolves around the complexities ingrained in today's society; it is a hard-hitting confrontation with some pressing and unsettling truths of recent times.

Daayra is a crime-drama thriller that unravels the conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying intense roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Announcement For Daayra

Earlier this year, Kareena took to social media to announce her first collaboration with ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and South star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this."

She said that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Recent Raid Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan's homes were recently raided by the Customs and Central Excise Department in September 2025.

As part of a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs launched a nationwide operation codenamed 'Numkhor'.

The raid targeted luxury car ownership, with documents being examined for potential tax evasion.

Both actors have been embroiled in the case due to their ownership of such vehicles. Officials stated that their vehicle documents would be checked, and their statements recorded to determine their awareness of any illegalities.

In A Nutshell

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a peek into Day 1 of filming Meghna Gulzar's Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran. In 25 years of her career, Daayra is Kareena Kapoor Khan's 68th film.

ALSO READ | Daayra: Kareena Kapoor Collaborates With Prithviraj Sukumaran For Meghna Gulzar's Next. See Announcement Post