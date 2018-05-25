After End Ye Hai Mohabbatein Trends, Ekta Kapoor Tweets, 'Stop Watching The Show Instead'

Ekta Kapoor has no intentions of letting go off Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2018 21:58 IST
Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

  1. All stories will not go as you wish as an audience: Ekta Kapoor
  2. Ye Hai Mohabbatein first aired in December 2013
  3. Divyanka Tripati and Karan Patel feature in lead roles
It seems the Internet's has had enough of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, starring Divyanka Tripati and Karan Patel in lead roles, but not producer Ekta Kapoor. After hashtag '#EndYHM' trended on Twitter, Ekta Kapoor told fans that this show won't end anytime soon and asked those who are disinterested to stop watching it instead. "For once I'll say it my friends! Instead of hash tagging #EndYHM stop watching it!! All stories will not go as you wish as an audience!! I love my TV audience, I value your opinion but our creatives work with ratings and TV norms! This is for show fan groups! Love and respect always," she tweeted on Friday.
 

Hours after this tweet, Ekta shared the link of a BAARC report with her 1 lakh followers, in which the said television show ranked 8th with 4.1 million impressions.

Here are some tweets, requesting Ekta Kapoor to give a dignified end to the show:
 
 
 
 

Ye Hai Mohabbatein first aired in 2013 and its original premise was inspired by Manju Kapur's novel Custody. The show began with the story of Ishita and Raman, who get married to retain the custody of the latter's daughter Ruhi, who is emotionally attached to Ishita, who was her neighbour. Eventually, Raman and Ishita fall in love but like every K-soap several twist and turns and year leaps later the story is on a different tangent.
 


The makers recently introduced a supernatural plot in the story and the current track invokes Ekta's former superhit show Kyuki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ishita has been accused of killing her stepson Aditya (a la Tusli style), which has created a rift between Ishita and the rest of the family.

