After End Ye Hai Mohabbatein Trends, Ekta Kapoor Tweets, 'Stop Watching The Show Instead'

For once I'll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always https://t.co/b6YMht9kFt— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 25, 2018
Hours after this tweet, Ekta shared the link of a BAARC report with her 1 lakh followers, in which the said television show ranked 8th with 4.1 million impressions.
Here are some tweets, requesting Ekta Kapoor to give a dignified end to the show:
I think everyone has seen YHM at a certain point & to me this was the usp. Ruhi & her Ishimaa!— mhysa. (@trolldemortx) May 23, 2018
What has become of YHM is honestly appalling! #EndYHMpic.twitter.com/oT2uw9cfai
To just preserve this essence in our hearts ... please#EndYHMpic.twitter.com/9v4sLHGCul— kya.bae (@diya_dtd) May 23, 2018
Applause for people trending #EndYHM ! high time shows are given a finite life so they remain memorable rather than a pain, and for ppl laughng, asking to end thier beloved show is not a joke, fangirling is very precious, kisi k waqt pe na hans, waqt badalte waqt nai lagta !— Fantasia. (@fantasia_iq) May 23, 2018
what have you done to Raman? to this beautiful show with a beautiful concept? WE DO NOT WANT THIS! #EndYHM@ektaravikapoor do watch this clip and you'll know what you've done :) @StarPluspic.twitter.com/pIh8ZGNkN0— - K H A N - (@divyankaschild) May 23, 2018
The makers recently introduced a supernatural plot in the story and the current track invokes Ekta's former superhit show Kyuki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ishita has been accused of killing her stepson Aditya (a la Tusli style), which has created a rift between Ishita and the rest of the family.