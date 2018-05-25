After End Ye Hai Mohabbatein Trends, Ekta Kapoor Tweets, 'Stop Watching The Show Instead'

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

For once I'll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always https://t.co/b6YMht9kFt — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 25, 2018

I think everyone has seen YHM at a certain point & to me this was the usp. Ruhi & her Ishimaa!

What has become of YHM is honestly appalling! #EndYHMpic.twitter.com/oT2uw9cfai — mhysa. (@trolldemortx) May 23, 2018

To just preserve this essence in our hearts ... please#EndYHMpic.twitter.com/9v4sLHGCul — kya.bae (@diya_dtd) May 23, 2018

Applause for people trending #EndYHM ! high time shows are given a finite life so they remain memorable rather than a pain, and for ppl laughng, asking to end thier beloved show is not a joke, fangirling is very precious, kisi k waqt pe na hans, waqt badalte waqt nai lagta ! — Fantasia. (@fantasia_iq) May 23, 2018

what have you done to Raman? to this beautiful show with a beautiful concept? WE DO NOT WANT THIS! #EndYHM@ektaravikapoor do watch this clip and you'll know what you've done :) @StarPluspic.twitter.com/pIh8ZGNkN0 — - K H A N - (@divyankaschild) May 23, 2018

