Divyanka Tripathi To Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Divyanka Tripathi fans, you might want to sit down first. The television star has been trending incessantly since Friday for reports stating that her character inwill die in one of the upcoming episodes. A mid-day report appears to have quoted the actress saying: "I will be seen dying on the show. It's a great track, so anything for it," and fans on the Internet have lost their sleep over it. But, the creative head and producer of- Sandiip Sikcand - dismissed such reports, saying: "It's all rubbish," reported Indian Express . Thewill die in one of the upcoming episodes. A mid-day report also states that producer Ekta Kapoor is looking forward to introduce new actors on the show.Some reports also attribute a reported pregnancy to speculation that Divyanka is quitting the show. Divyanka married Vivek Dahiya (who also featured as a cop in) last year.Divyanka Tripathi plays the protagonist - Ishita Bhalla - in, which is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Reports state the plotline to be somewhat like this - Ishita will be seriously injured while saving her daughter Pihu, played by Ruhanika Dhawan, from a team of thugs and die eventually. None of that is true, apparently: "The show is about Ishita and Raman, and that's how it will be. Nothing as such is happening; Divyanka is not going anywhere," Indian Express quoted Sandiip Sikcand as saying. Karan Patel plays the male protagonist Raman Kumar and stars opposite Divyanka.Amidst all this, a source close to the show told Times Of India that Ishita will indeed die on the show but will make a comeback with a reincarnation twist. Divyanka Tripathi has been part ofsince its inception in 2013.Divyanka Tripathi, 32, is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. A glimpse of her massive popularity is her Instagram - she has six million followers now , and is the highest followed Indian TV celebrity. She's also the first to achieve such a number.