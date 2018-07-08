Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Fill Up Anniversary-Special Album With Maldives Vacation Pics

Highlights
- I watch chick flicks with her, she watches football with me: Vivek
- They made a stop-over at Colombo
- Divyanka and Vivek co-starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have jetted off to Maldives to celebrate their second wedding anniversary (July 8). Divyanka checked into the resort by posting a Boomerang video with Vivek and wrote, "Two years ago, at this hour dancing at our sangeet gave us a high. Today, it's the tranquil." Vivek also posted a lovely wish for his wife with a caption that reads as, "I watch chick flicks with her, she watches football with me." Before landing in Maldives, the couple made a stop-over at Colombo (Sri Lanka) and from there too, they delighted us with some pictures.
Through the pages of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's anniversary-special album.
(Happy wedding anniversary, Divyanka and Vivek).
Divyanka Tripathi is one of top-rated TV stars. She debuted with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and followed it up with shows like Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Vivek Dahiya's first show was Yeh Hai Aashiqui and he later appeared in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He played the lead in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Qayamat Ki Raat is his new show. Together, Divyanka and Vivek won Nach Baliye 8.