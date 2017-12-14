Divyanka Tripathi's Birthday Surprise From Husband Vivek Dahiya Just Raised The Bar

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is having all sorts of fun adventures on her vacation in Thailand with husband Vivek Dahiya. Nothing could have been better for Divyanka than to receive such an adorable birthday surprise from husband Vivek on such a special day. As a surprise, Vivek decorated the room for Divyanka with lots of balloons and candles. Vivek not only brightened up Divyanka's birthday celebrations with beautiful decorations but he also arranged a cake and a special dinner for his wife. Divyanka's Thai adventure pictures went viral on social media and now Vivek's special birthday surprise has become the Internet's favourite.
Divyanka's fans sent her wishes and love as she celebrates her 33rd birthday. This surprise will definitely give you birthday feels:
Here are all the photos from Divyanka and Vivek's Thailand diaries:
Divyanka and Vivek fell in love on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, in which Vivek plays the role of a cop Abhishek. It was also Vivek's debut television show. The duo married last year in July in Bhopal and celebrated their first anniversary in Europe, which was also their honeymoon destination. Divyanka and Vivek also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.
Recently on Vivek's birthday, Divyanka also posted a sweet wish for him: "I wish, you get the best of everything on this Earth... Though, no exchange offers for the wife. You'll have to manage on that front! So I wish, you get fabulous Divyanka's company forever! Love you," wrote Divyanka.
I'm so thankful to Mumma for she got you on Earth. I'm glad, you were born for me (and many others... but primarily for Me!). While the world is giving you thousands of wishes, here I wish, you are never short of shoes and gym wear. I wish, your kitchen is always full of proteins and health food! I wish, you get the best of everything on this Earth... Though, no exchange offers for the wife. You'll have to manage on that front! So I wish, you get fabulous Divyanka's company forever! Love you
Divyanka's TV journey started with Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan. She currently headlines the cast of television show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has earlier stared in shows like Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story.