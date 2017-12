Divyanka Tripathi's Birthday Surprise From Husband Vivek Dahiya Just Raised The Bar

Highlights Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her 33rd birthday today Husband Vivek Dahiya gave an adorable surprise Divyanka headlines TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein

awww how vivek decorated the room for divyanka's birthday! 1/2 @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya #DivyankaTripathi #VivekDahiya #DivEk #HappyBirthdayDivyanka A post shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (@yehhaimohabbxtein) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Off to Phi Phi Island with Jaadu ! #Dhooopp A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Main agar kahoon yeh dilkashi hai nahi kahin na hogi kabhi tareef yeh bhi to sach hai kuch bhi nahi tumko paya hai to jaise khoya hoon.. :) A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:10am PST

What's a trip without posing with everything unusual you see!! Here we go ... #Tuktuk ride in #Phuket A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:05am PST

It's evening and already #SuiteDreaming! Love you Hubby! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:45am PST

actress Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is having all sorts of fun adventures on her vacation in Thailand with husband Vivek Dahiya . Nothing could have been better for Divyanka than to receive such an adorable birthday surprise from husband Vivek on such a special day. As a surprise, Vivek decorated the room for Divyanka with lots of balloons and candles. Vivek not only brightened up Divyanka's birthday celebrations with beautiful decorations but he also arranged a cake and a special dinner for his wife. Divyanka's Thai adventure pictures went viral on social media and now Vivek's special birthday surprise has become the Internet's favourite.Divyanka's fans sent her wishes and love as she celebrates her 33rd birthday. This surprise will definitely give you birthday feels:Here are all the photos from Divyanka and Vivek's Thailand diaries:Divyanka and Vivek fell in love on the sets of, in which Vivek plays the role of a cop Abhishek. It was also Vivek's debut television show. The duo married last year in July in Bhopal and celebrated their first anniversary in Europe, which was also their honeymoon destination. Divyanka and Vivek also participated in dance reality showRecently on Vivek's birthday, Divyanka also posted a sweet wish for him : "I wish, you get the best of everything on this Earth... Though, no exchange offers for the wife. You'll have to manage on that front! So I wish, you get fabulous Divyanka's company forever! Love you," wrote Divyanka.Divyanka's TV journey started with. She currently headlines the cast of television show. She has earlier stared in shows like