Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Excellent Thai Adventure

Television's power couple Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are having a great time in Thailand and documenting their travel memories on Instagram. After checking off locations like Phuket, Phiphi Island, Pattaya and Ban Nong Tabaek, Divyanka and Vivek have landed in Krabi for another set of adventures. In their previous pit stops, Divyanka and Vivek has a splendid trip to the Phiphi Island, hosted an event in Pattaya, chilled by the pool side at the resort and took a ride on the three-wheeled Tuk Tuk - the most common public transport option in Thailand. "What's a trip without posing with everything unusual you see!! Here we go," Divyanka captioned one of her Instagram posts.
Highlights
- Divyanka and Vivek are currently in Thailand
- Divyanka is expected to celebrate her birthday there
- Divyanka was recently hosted an event in Pattaya
Divyanka Tripathi is also trending because fans are excited anticipating photos from Divyanka's upcoming birthday celebrations in Thailand - the actress will turn 33 on December 14. Happy birthday, Divyanka in advance.
Here are all the photos from Divyanka and Vivek's Thailand diaries:
The star couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July this year with an anniversary special vacation in Italy. Last month, the couple were spotted having loads of fun in Budapest, where they were shooting for Ye Hai Mohabbatein. It's the show is the show Divyanka is best known for - she headlines the cast while Vivek makes occasional appearances in the show as a cop.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya became the winners of Nach Baliye 8 this year, after which the actress revealed the show helped them get to know each other better. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India and is the highest followed Indian TV celebrity.