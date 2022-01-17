'Disturbing To See False News Being Circulated' About Lata Mangeshkar's Health, Says The Singer's Spokesperson

A throwback of Lata Mangeshkar. (courtesy latamangeshkar)

Highlights The veteran singer was admitted to hospital last week

She had tested positive for COVID-19

She is also being treated for pneumonia

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week after testing positive for COVID-19, is in the ICU and is under treatment, said Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital. "She continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment," he told news agency PTI. The 92-year-old singer was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Meanwhile, the singer's spokesperson addressed the "false news" that the singer's condition was deteriorating and said in a statement, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," reported PTI.

Last week, the veteran singer's niece Rachana Shah, on Thursday, said the singer was doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Lata Mangeshkar's musical gems need no introduction. She has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from PTI)