Lata Mangeshkar To Remain In The ICU Under Observation, Says Doctor

A throwback of Lata Mangeshkar. (courtesy latamangeshkar)

Highlights The veteran singer was admitted to hospital on Tuesday

She has tested positive for COVID-19

The singer has pneumonia as well

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, will continue to be in the ICU under observation, reported news agency PTI on Saturday. Dr Pratit Samdani, treating the veteran singer, told PTI, "She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital." The singer, who was admitted to the hospital after testing Covid-positive, has also been diagnosed with pneumonia.

On Thursday, the singer's family members stated that she is doing well. Her niece Rachana told news agency PTI on Thursday, "She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind."

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from PTI)