Disha Patani Is Making Maldives Look So Good. We Can't Even...

Disha Patani shared this photo (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani is in the Maldives with Tiger Shroff

Disha has been sharing pics from the Maldives on Instagram

"Inspiration," commented Tiger's sister Krishna

Disha Patani is making Maldives look so good and how. The 28-year-old actress is currently in the beach destination with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. Every now and then, Disha Patani checks in on Instagram from the Maldives with glimpses of her stroll along the beach, and sets Instagram on fire. Disha Patani has a reputation for being a fitness freak and each of her posts are just proof of that. On Thursday, Disha shared a photo of hers soaking up the Maldivian sun on the beach, sporting a blue bikini, and earned this comment from Tiger's sister Krishna: "Inspo," she wrote along with the heart-eyed emoji. "No, you are," Disha wrote for Krishna Shroff, who too is a bona-fide fitness enthusiast.

Just a leaf out of Disha Patani's Maldives diary:

Earlier this week, Disha set major fitness goals with these photos of her getting a good dose of Vitamin D.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has also been sharing glimpses of his fun-times in Maldives with ROFL captions. When on vacations together, Tiger and Disha carefully avoid posting photos of them together.

In terms of work, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. The schedule of the film wrapped earlier this week. Radhe was initially scheduled to hit screens in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.

Tiger Shroff went on the Maldives getaway right after announcing his next film Ganapath. The first look poster of the movie was released recently and Tiger received a massive shout-out from his idol Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath, a high-octane action thriller, will release in 2022.